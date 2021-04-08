ADVERTISEMENT

BY JOSHUA DADA |

Osun State governor, Adegboyega Oyetola, on Wednesday examined the country’s security challenges and concluded that the nation‘s centralized policing system, poverty and injustice were majorly fueling insecurity rocking the country.

The governor who spoke at the 2nd Annual Colloquium of the Sultan Maccido Institute for Peace, Leadership and Development Studies held in the University of Abuja, noted that police intervention in various states was not sufficient as it is still being controlled from the centre.

He added that the constitutional provision that assigns the role of Chief Security Officer to governors ought to have provided corresponding empowerment and control to perform their responsibilities as Chief Security Officer effectively.

Oyetola identified the sources of insecurity as poverty which creates a gulf between the rich and the poor; inequitable allocation of resources which pits one region against the other.

Others he affirmed include; injustice which makes offended parties resort to self-help and consequently take up arms against state; illiteracy which makes innocent citizens willing tools at the hands of unscrupulous elites and elements; youth unemployment which makes able-bodied; and educated youths susceptible to crime, among others.

He noted that security, governance, and sustainable economic development are the tripod upon which a nation‘s prosperity and wellbeing stand, adding that security is the facilitator of the other two factors.