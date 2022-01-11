African Centre for Justice and Human Rights (ACJHR) has praised President Muhammadu Buhari for nominating Mr Nnamdi Kenneth Ukeagu as National Commissioner in the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

The centre made its position known in a statement by its coordinator, Nduka-Edede Chinomso. The ACJHR described Ukeagu’s appointment as putting a round peg in a round hole.

As an astute electoral operations administrator, the centre said Ukeagu’s contribution to the electoral body would go a long way in deepening the ongoing reforms in the commission.

The statement reads: “The ACJHR is excited about this appointment because Mr Nnamdi Kenneth Ukeagu is an astute electoral operation administrator of many years standing.

“We do not entertain any doubt that once his nomination is confirmed, this nominee will contribute meaningfully to the nation’s electoral process.

“We therefore ask that the National Assembly expedite action on his confirmation so that INEC, and indeed the entire nation can begin to benefit from his wealth of experience as soon as possible.”

