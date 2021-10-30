National coordinator of the National Centre for the Control of Small Arms and Light Weapons (NCCSALW), Major General Abbah Mohammed Dikko (rtd), has canvassed media support in the fight against illicit circulation of arms in the society.

He made the call when he paid a courtesy visit to the director general of the Nigerian Television Authority (NTA), Alhaji Yakubu Ibn Mohammed in Abuja.

President Muhammadu Buhari had directed the establishment of NCCCSALW on May 3, 2021 following a review of the security architecture of Nigeria.

A statement from his media office made available to LEADERSHIP Weekend said the national coordinator discussed the impact of the circulation of illicit arms within the society and areas of mutual cooperation between NCCSALW and NTA in the whole-of-nation effort at preventing and controlling the proliferation of illicit Small Arms and Light Weapons (SALW) in the society.

The statement added that the courtesy call also afforded a platform to deliberate on the key role of the NTA in mainstreaming illicit SALW prevention and control efforts in national discourse in order to ensure that issues of SALW are curtailed to the barest minimum.

ADVERTISEMENT

The meeting also highlighted issues on SALW and discussed modalities to strengthen the ongoing drive towards the eradication and control of illicit SALW in Nigeria.

The national coordinator also briefed the director general of NTA on the progress made towards collaborating and sensitising stakeholders on expected deliverables in the achievement of a peaceful and arms-free Nigeria.

In his response, director general of NTA commended the timely initiative of Mr President in establishing the Centre just as he raised concerns over the presence of fake individuals and organisations parading themselves as legitimate authorities for the control of arms in the country.

He identified with NCCSALW and recognised the Centre as the organisation mandated to prevent and control the proliferation of SALW in collaboration with stakeholders towards strengthening peace and security in Nigeria.