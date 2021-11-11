West Africa Health Organisation (WAHO) said it has set up a centre for the production of COVID-19 test kits for 15 countries within the region.

Its director-general, Professor Stanley Okolo, stated this in Abuja during the 22nd ordinary session of the Assembly of Health Ministers of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS).

Okolo said progress had been made in many areas to the level that the region can now produce test kits for COVID-19 for member states, adding that support was rendered to member-states during the pandemic in terms of PPEs and diagnostic materials track up.

The DG said the region had so far recorded about 660,000 cases of COVID-19 with about 10,000 deaths.

At the meeting of the national primary health institute, Okolo said countries are brainstorming on the ways of tackling vaccine hesitancy.

He said the result of the survey in the region on vaccination was commendable.

ADVERTISEMENT

This year’s session of the assembly of health ministers of ECOWAS discussed how the region could surmount future pandemics.