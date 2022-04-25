A 132-page photobook that highlights and celebrates the resilience, grit and courage of 30 women and their life-changing journey is set to be published.

A member of the governing council of grooming centre, and chairperson of the stories of impact committee, Ms. Ier Jonathan-Ichaver, said the photobook titled: “Stories of Impact: Real Women, Real Lives, Real Growth”, will be formally launched on April 28, 2022 in Lagos.

Jonathan-Ichaver said “Grooming Centre is impacting well over 700,000 families across Nigeria through its microfinance programme. This is really what NGOs are about. This is what entities like grooming centre are about.

“Starting from Ejigbo in a small apartment and growing to what they have become today within 15 years is amazing. But more amazing is the way they have touched the lives of different market women, traders, artisans, small businesses and all kinds with some starting as low as N15,000 in the past,” she said.

According to Jonathan-Ichaver: “We are very excited that getting to hear the stories of just a tiny percentage of these amazing women and their families, their journey, and their grit and their sheer determination to survive in spite of the odds.

“Not just survive but provide for their households and to work within their family businesses, to make sure they cater for and get a better life for their children. So, it’s an amazing thing. We are very excited, and we look forward to telling more of their stories.”

Grooming centre is a Non-Governmental Organisation (NGO) founded in 2006 to address the perennial challenge of access to credit at the base of the pyramid.