The CEOs Network Africa has announced a new date for its highly anticipated 6th Annual Gala and Dinner Night, now scheduled for Saturday, December 21, 2024, at the Banquet Hall, State House, Aso Rock Presidential Villa, Abuja.

The change was prompted by a scheduling conflict with a major event to be hosted by President Bola Tinubu. The new date ensures the event’s seamless execution, maintaining its reputation as a prestigious platform for celebrating African leadership, innovation, and creativity.

In a statement, Ayo Adeagbo, chairman of the Awards Committee and Special Assistant to the President on Art, Culture, and the Creative Economy, underscored the significance of the Gala, saying, “For over five years, the CEOs Network Africa has delivered some of Nigeria’s most iconic gala events. This year, we are proud to host it at the Presidential Villa, a venue befitting its status as a platform to celebrate the best of Nigeria and Africa.”

Adeagbo added that the event aligns perfectly with President Tinubu’s vision for Nigerian youth and the creative economy, highlighting the administration’s plans to host a National Youth Conference in February 2025 as a testament to the President’s commitment to youth empowerment.

“The CEOs Network Gala represents more than just an evening of celebration; it is a reflection of the President’s belief in the transformative power of Nigeria’s youth and their potential to drive innovation and leadership across Africa,” Adeagbo said.

SGF Senator George Akume is expected as the Special Guest of Honour.

The CEOs Network Africa assured nominees, guests, and partners that this year’s Gala would be an unforgettable evening dedicated to celebrating “the spirit of African excellence.”