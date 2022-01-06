A renowned environmental rights activist from the Niger Delta extraction, Comrade Mulade Sheriff, has charged stakeholders in the region, especially those in the oil and gas bearing communities, not to compromise by palm -greasing from oil companies which do not operate in line with environmental best practices.

Sheriff, the national coordinator/CEO of the Centre for Peace and Environmental Justice (CEPEJ) gave the charge in Yenagoa, the Bayelsa State capital yesterday as a New Year message.

He said, “One big challenge faced in promoting growth and development in our communities is compromise from those who we naturally believe should fight to ensure that the needful is done which will benefit the greater majority of the people in the long run. ”

Sheriff said the leaders should strive at all times to work for the economic growth and advancement of the people.

He strongly appealed to Niger Deltans, particularly leaders of oil and gas host communities, to protect and save their environment from further devastation in 2022.

While reacting to the oil spill situation at Nembe area of Bayelsa State, advised stakeholders to task oil companies to tackle the challenges of pollution in order to reverse to its original status the degraded environment of the Niger Delta Region, as well as protect and sustain the environment for future generations.

Worried over the discovery of the badly degraded environment of oil spills activities, he noted that the economic damages as a result of oil spillages may not be recovered in the next 30 years.

He urged the federal government and other stakeholders to prevail on the oil multinationals in 2022, to come up with urgent measures towards reversing the degraded Niger Delta environment, so as to protect the flora and fauna of the region.

Sheriff appealed to leaders especially Ijaw Nation Congress (INC) to setup what he called Environmental Impact Assessment/Sustainability Committee to ascertain the level of degradation for recovery, adding that it is wrong to allow oil companies award cleanup contracts to incompetent contractors to save costs and create divisions among the people, as there are standard procedures for carrying out oil spill clean-ups globally.