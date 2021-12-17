CFAO Equipment, a department of CFAO Motors in Nigeria, has promised to provide solid after-sale backup for the range of Toyota forklifts it now exclusively distributes in Nigeria.

General Manager of CFAO Equipment, Mr Laurent Friederich, who stated this recently, added that “As of 1st July 2021, CFAO became the sole distributor of the Toyota Material Handling Equipment (MHE) in Nigeria. We have always aligned with top brands within the Material Handling Industry, and we are proud to see that Toyota Material Handling has ranked No. 1 globally for over the last 50 years.

“With the addition of Nigeria, the CFAO Group has enlarged its Toyota forklift distribution footprint in Africa.”

He added that “Our customers will enjoy a tailored approach with the right forklift to suit their specific business needs coupled with superior after-sales support for every purchase from CFAO.”

According to him, “We will give our customers top-class support for preventive and corrective maintenance. The next step is to launch Operating Lease options to our customers, using our new LOXEA business in Nigeria.”

The range of forklifts being distributed in Nigeria by CFAO Equipment are Toyota Forklift range 1.5tons – 8tons Diesel-powered; Toyota Forklift range 1.5tons – 4tons LPG/CNG/Petrol; Toyota Forklift range 1.5tons – 3.5tons Electric.

Other models are Toyota Reach Trucks 1.4tons – 2tons Electric; Toyota Stackers 1.2tons – 1.6tons Electric; Toyota Powered pallet truck 1.2tons – 2tons Electric; Toyota Order Pickers; and Toyota manual Hand Pallet trucks.

Also, Mr Olugbenga Jetawo, Sales Manager, Toyota Forklift, CFAO Equipment, added that “At CFAO Equipment, our after-sales department offers comprehensive diagnostic checks to ensure efficient service and repair of vehicles. Our quick response units are readily available for immediate deployment across our offices in all geo-political zones in Nigeria. We also offer the OEM genuine parts.

“We offer service and maintenance packages to maximise the operating life span of your equipment and ensure the warranty is protected. In addition, we offer technical training for operators and technical teams upon delivery of the equipment,” he added.

CFAO Equipment serves stakeholders in the construction, transport and logistics sectors, offering top-of-the-range commercial vehicles, trucks, MHE and agricultural & construction machinery, and tailor-made service solutions to its numerous satisfied customers. The company also provides customers with support throughout the life cycle of their project/equipment.