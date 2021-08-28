Cycling Federation of Nigeria (CFN) has taken delivery of bicycle equipment form Italian group, Byke Division Tour Operator worth millions of naira toward developing the sports in the country.

The Italian based group gesture was made possible through the former Italian cyclist and road bicycle racer for UCI professional team, Andrea Tonti, who during his professional cycling career championed the group course through advocating support grassroots development of cycling across the world.

The Items donated are bicycle spare part, tubes,tyres,riding vest,track suit ,wheel disk,skin suit,riding shoes,gloves,hand band and helmet.

While receiving the equipment, the CFN President Giandomenico Massari commended the Tonti led group for their support and stated that the equipment would further assist the federation in developing the sports at the grassroot.

“The cycling equipment will go a long way in furthering the growth of cycling in the grassroot and Nigeria at large.

‘We are taking stock of all the equipment and they are so many but by tomorrow we would have been able to ascertain all the thing sent to us, however, we are totally appreciative of what he has done for the growth of cycling in Nigeria” he said.

Meanwhile, the second batch of Nigeria cycling team will depart for Cairo, Egypt, Saturday for the UCI World Championship Junior Track.