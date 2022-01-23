The acting comptroller general of the Nigerian Immigration Service (NIS), Isah Jere Idris, has approved a major senior staff shake-up involving six assistant comptrollers general and 26 comptrollers of the service.

Accordingly, the assistant comptroller general and zonal coordinator in charge of Zone “F” Ibadan, ACG DE Amahian, has been moved to the planning research and statistics (PRS) department at the service headquarters, while ACG LE Oemi-Ockiya formerly in PRS, proceeds to Ibadan as the new zonal coordinator.

Also, the assistant comptroller general in charge of investigation and compliance, ACG AO Esekhagbe, moves to the migration directorate, while ACG UA Auna, who was the principal staff officer to the acting comptroller general, was deployed to the investigation and compliance directorate.

In a statement by the public relations officer of the service, Amos Okpu, the assistant comptroller general in charge of general services at the service headquarters, ACG OG Osisanya, is to proceed to Lagos as the new zonal coordinator Zone ‘A’, while ACG EI Inok, formerly the zonal coordinator of Zone ‘H’, Makurdi, has been moved to the service headquarters to be in charge of budget.

Other comptrollers deployed include the current Lagos State command comptroller, A.B. Aliyu, who has been moved to the service headquarters as the principal staff officer to the acting comptroller geneN(ral, while comptroller Bagiwa Mani, formerly of Kaduna State command, takes over as the Lagos State command comptroller.

Also, comptroller K. Nandap, formerly in charge of Plateau State command, is now the comptroller of Murtala Mohammed International Airport, Ikeja, while comptroller Chris Nomhwaange replaces her as the new comptroller of Plateau State command.

Also deployed are comptrollers YU Galma formerly in Zone ‘B’ Kaduna and NI Eneregbu of HRM service headquarters, who have been moved to head Seme Border command and Mfun Border command respectively.

Meanwhile, comptroller E.S. Fagbamigbe moves to Idi-Iroko Border command while comptroller G. Bello of Kano State command moves to Katsina State to swap with comptroller Muazu Abdulrazaq, who now moves to Kano State command.

The acting comptroller general said the posting was with immediate effect, while he charged the officers to deepen their contributions to the ongoing reform efforts in the service at their various commands and formations.