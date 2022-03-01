The Chadian chamber of commerce, Industry Mines and Agriculture has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Kaduna Chamber of Commerce, Industry, Mines and Agriculture (KADCCIMA) as part of efforts to boost business opportunities among the two chambers.

The head of the Chadian Chamber of Commerce and that of KADCCIMA, signed the MoU shortly after a business meeting held yesterday at the ongoing 43rd Kaduna International trade fair.

Speaking during the meeting, the President of the Chad Chamber of Commerce, Ali Adji Mahamat Seid who led high powered delegation to the meeting, said the MoU between their country and KADCCIMA would strengthen business relationships and open more ways for entrepreneural growth.

He said the MoU was also aimed at the promotion and facilitation of economic relationship between the Chad Chamber of Commerce and KADCCIMA.

ADVERTISEMENT

“The MoU would put a solid ground for cooperation between our countries in terms of businesses and investment. We have similar objectives with KADCCIMA in Chad, our country is very big with 1.2M square metres and 39m hectares of arable land, 130m cattles and alot of mass of water which is in the middle of Africa.

“We are also within the framework of Africa free continental trade union, therefore making a big opportunity for us and KADCCIMA.We hope to benefit from the immense opportunities that are bound in Nigeria with the help of our brothers in the KADCCIMA, we came here with all the support and all the encouragement of the highest level of Chad.

“This is why we are here with captains of industries in our chamber of commerce to mobilise the organise sectors to invest in Chad” he said.

He called on the Chad and Nigerian Government to make sure that the international trade corridor between both countries are more secured, easy and more business friendly.

ADVERTISEMENT

Earlier, the President of KADCCIMA Alhaji Suleiman Aliyu, said the Kaduna trade fair was established in 1973 being the first in the Northern part of the country.

He said the chambers engage in protection and developing all matters affecting businesses, expanding them and development of all segment of the economy.

“The MoU with the Chad Chamber of Commerce will be beneficial to both of us and Nigeria at large, we hope for the best of economic outcomes from it,” Aliyu said.

KADCCIMA led their visiting Chadian delegation in a factory tour of dakke industries, Falgates and chellco industries all in Kaduna.