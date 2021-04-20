ADVERTISEMENT

BY BODE GBADEBO, with AGENCY report

After 31 years in the saddle, Chadian President, Idriss Deby, who won a 6th term election on Monday, has died of injuries suffered on the frontline, an Army spokesman said.

According to the Army spokesman, Deby had gone to visit soldiers battling rebels.

The news came a day after Deby won a sixth term, as per provisional election results released on Monday.

The 68-year-old Deby, who came to power through a rebellion in 1990, took 79.3 percent of the vote in the April 11 presidential election, the results showed.