The Republic of Chad has asked Nigeria to reactivate talks on

partnership on electricity between the two nations.

The Chadian Ambassador to Nigeria, Mr Abakar Saleh Chahami, made the

request on Wednesday when he paid a courtesy visit to the Minister of Power,

Abubakar Aliyu, in Abuja.

Chahami said his team visited the minister to seek reactivation of

talks on partnership on electricity between Chad and Nigeria.

He said the talks which had reached an advanced stage should be

revived for the benefit of both nations.

Responding, Aliyu said Nigeria will resuscitate talks with Chad on

establishing partnership on electricity. He added that Nigeria and

Chad stand to benefit from more cooperation.

The minister, therefore, directed the ministry’s technical team to reactivate

talks towards establishing partnership on electricity between the two

countries.

“We are neighbours. We share a lot in the areas of culture and history. We should be able to work together and do business together, for the benefit of our people. This is coming at the right time when we already have a mutual cooperation in the area of security,” the minister added.

Ambassador Chahami also said energy partnership will benefit both

countries and will also be an extension of African integration.

The envoy noted that connecting electricity between Chad and Nigeria

has economic benefit for both countries.