BY KUCHA JEREMIAH |

A 35-year-old Chadian who sells narcotics to insurgents was arrested with assorted drugs by the operatives of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) in Jalingo, Taraba State.

This is coming barely a week when officers of the agency arrested a 70-year-old Nigerien who supplies Boko Haram and bandits illicit drugs.

In a statement issued by the director, media advocacy, NDLEA, Femi Babafemi he said the NDLEA commander, Taraba State Command, Suleiman Jadi said the suspect, Adama Uomar Issa was arrested on Wednesday with 21.70Kg of Tramadol, 225mg and 250mg; 15.7Kg of Exol.5; 100,050 France CAF; and N61, 000, adding that Issa who speaks only French and Arabic claimed that he was taking the illicit substances to Chad Republic before he was intercepted in Jalingo.

The statement further revealed that investigations have however shown that the suspect is a major supplier of illicit drugs to Boko Haram insurgents, and the drugs he bought from Onitsha in Anambra State were concealed inside new ladies’ handbags and shoes.

In a related development, operatives of the agency have raided drug joints in Warri Street, Kaduna, where 29.5 grammes of cocaine and heroin were recovered along with 456 grammes of rophynol tablets. Two peddlers: Suleiman Yusuf and Abubakar Abdullahi were arrested during the sting operation.

Similarly, the commander of the Yobe State command of NDLEA, Apeh Reuben disclosed that 181kg of cannabis sativa was seized in Gaidam, Yobe State; the consignment was transported from Lagos to Yobe and was moving from Yobe to Niger Republic when it was intercepted at the border post in Gaidam, while attempting to cross to Niger.