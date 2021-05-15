An international constitutional law and development expert, Livingstone Wechie, warns that the situation in Chad following the death of President Idris Deby is deteriorating, and will adversely affect an ill-equipped and unprepared Nigerian forces. In this interview with INNOCENT ODOH, Wechie also fears that Nigerian forces have been seriously polarised and infiltrated by both enemy and political forces, which might make it difficult to have a coordinated approach to tackle insurgents that might spill into the country from Chad and other countries of the Sahel region.

How would the situation in Chad affect Nigeria especially in the light of the security challenges facing the country?

No doubt Chad under Idris Deby was a great ally to Nigeria and a key force in the Sahel region in the fight against insurgency. Nigeria has been battling with the Boko Haram terrorists for nearly two decades or more, yet it does appear that the fight is either compromised or has become a full blown cash cow and commercial enterprise. There have been records of those who embezzled monies meant for the insurgency fight from the Nigerian side.

It is on record from the Ministry of Defense and the National Assembly that billions of dollars have been allocated for the defense sector as recently confirmed in the recent outburst by the National Security Adviser, Babagana Monguno, who alleged that over one billion dollars meant for equipment in the fight cannot be accounted for.

By implication the situation in Chad which is deteriorating will adversely affect an ill- equipped and unprepared Nigerian forces which has been adversely polarised and infiltrated by both enemy and political forces, which loophole or gap was hitherto filled by Chad under Idris Deby.

Is Nigeria effective enough to handle the reported influx of refugees from Chad, fearing instability in the country? What are the implications of this?

From the obvious, Nigeria is grappling with imminent disintegration, which has resulted in ethnic armed groups contending with state security and military forces. The current situation in Nigeria which is nearing an uncontrollable level has revealed the lack of capacity by the Nigerian government to contain the hydra-headed crisis. The further challenge is that the attitude of the government has caused grievous damage to the diplomatic and consular reputation of the Government thereby making it almost impossible for allies to come to our rescue.

Recently the British Secretary for African Affairs on a visit to Nigeria stated that Britain has no available partnership to help Nigeria win the insurgency war because according to him, the problem is too complex. The American government has directed its citizens to stay away from Nigeria. The European Union has also issued alerts that parts of Nigeria have been designated for jihadist attacks.

ADVERTISEMENT

It does appear Nigeria has totally taken the back seat in its quest to end the war not to talk of managing any possible influx of refugees from Chad or any other country in the region when IDPs continue to multiply unmanageably in Nigeria territories.

You have frowned at the enthronement of the son of the late Idris Deby as his successor in flagrant violation of the constitution. But Western partners of Chad appear not to be bothered about democratic norms but the stability of the country. Why is this so?

I am suspicious that the West has a hand in what is happening in Chad. Remember that Idris Deby was their agent and that was why despite his former alliance with the former Libyan President Ghadaffi, it was later alleged that Idris was a Western infiltrator. This concern led to his breakup of ties with Col. Moamar Ghadaffi after all the support he had enjoyed from the effort of that great African leader, who was destroyed by the United States as the legacy of President Barack Obama in Africa.

Make no mistakes; I get curious when America, France and the rest of Europe begin to praise a character like Idris Deby given his anti democratic tendencies and antecedents. America prides itself as a symbol of democracy and liberty yet promotes an anti- democratic despot like Deby who held Chad through rebellion to ransom for thirty years.

This is no less due to the trade interest of the West around the Trans Sahara routes. It is important to note that there are two major trade routes, the Trans Atlantic and Trans Sahara routes which are of great importance to the West.

The most volatile and more lucrative one is the Trans Sahara which falls within the Lake Chad and Sahel region. In these routes, the West has terribly weaponised and armourised the region causing both religious and ethnic war resulting in instability and underdevelopment. What you see here is a war of attrition that misdirects focus for development while insurgency continues to thrive.

Under the guise of insurgency, religion has been the biggest tool which is why the likes of Deby, who is now falsely portrayed as a hero by the West, spent his thirty years busy fighting rebels created by the same West just to promote instability, the only way they can carry out their oil and arms trade without hitches.

Idris Deby was an enemy agent and never a role model. He was at the heart of the Western instigated insurgency that has frustrated development in our region and that was why he ended up as their victim. All attempts made at portraying him as a hero by the West is a face saver. Therefore, it is not far from truth that his son is only playing a Western script against the interest of the Chadians and the entire region.

Obviously, Chad should not be a family enterprise for the Idris Deby Family. Curiously, America and the West have jointly endorsed the succession in Chad and christened it a good development, but it can only sustain the arms war in the region which is all that the West wishes for in their selfish interest until Africa wakes up.

The African Union appears not to have taken a definitive stance against the ‘coup’ in Chad despite the hue and cry of the opposition for the intervention of the international community to restore democratic norms. What is your take on this?

When the uprising took place in Northern Africa and governments were toppled in unconstitutional circumstances, although it was a necessity, the African Union (AU) christened it “The Popular Uprising”. The African Union is nothing but a toothless bulldog that cannot bite. It has become a nightmare to Africa’s democratic development. The African Union unfortunately and regrettably has ostensibly taken to the gallery because it is the weakest international and undemocratic institution lacking in the requisite powers to strengthen and also sanction erring states.

This is why the Pan African Parliament (PAP) by the Constitutive Act establishing it says the PAP is an Advisory Body only. Until Africa learns from the functionality of the European Union (EU) where states cede part of its Sovereignty to the Union for collective development and make the PAP a fully legislative body like its European counterparts, we will continue to degenerate while others are progressing democratically and institutionally.

What Africa needs now is to genuinely surrender to true democracy and its principles. The experience in Chad is another caution sign that until we have a strong institutional framework and democratic road-map, we will never enjoy sustainable development and democratic society which is the template for genuine growth. So, the story of Chad is like an albatross that Africa must confront because the West will ensure that we remain that way until we wake up.

Deby was praised by Western allies for his military exploits against terrorists and insurgent groups in the Sahel and Lake Chad regions. But Western leaders pay little attention to his reported human rights violations and repressions and his inability to lift his country from the shackles of poverty. What is your reaction to this?

Terrorism and insurgency in Africa, particularly in the Lake Chad Sahel region and the entire Sahara is a creation of the West. As long as it serves their interest they will see nothing wrong in it. The West sells arms in conflict areas and that is why they continue to create conflict in these areas. Deby was trained by the West and that is why I believe that America’s penchant for promoting and protecting anti -democratic forces in Africa smacks of self betrayal of its purportedly acclaimed virtue as a number one democratic nation.

I hold American government as a chief promoter of Terrorism and this is how they make their fortunes through arms dealing and sales. No matter how they try to market Idris Deby, he was an enemy of Africa and only served a selfish purpose. Remember, the only way a real African is listed as a good person is if such a person does the bidding of the West. The lady who exposed France as still collecting Colonial Tax from Francophone countries was immediately sacked as African Union representative in the United Nations less than two years ago.

This is just the typification of oil and politics in the Gulf of Guinea and nothing more. A man held power for thirty years aided by the West, he fought wars to protect his selfish dynasty, yet the West says he was a hero. That is only because he executed their agenda of War for Weapon sales and nothing more. Can America allow an Idris Deby to rule USA for thirty years? Why do they delight in destroying Africa if not for selfish ends? They instigate power change to enthrone their puppets in Africa just to undermine our development efforts and promote their evil mission. Africa must face its reality and decide that enough is enough.

The country’s rulers have set an 18- month transition period but there are fears that nothing other than the consolidation of the Deby Dynasty would be the outcome. Do you have confidence in the transition?

There can never be a genuine transition because Chadians have not been given the opportunity to voluntarily discuss their future. Chad is still under military monarchy as long as the Deby dynasty is concerned. This is what we must tell ourselves. The West and America are designing what is happening in Chad. It is all a script. Déby’s son has a timeline by the West based on a mandate and nothing more. History is not replete with what to expect in the coming years. The gentleman will evolve or metamorphose into a life leader of that state because the West wants it so.

They are only playing with his appetite for power. Africans have become power drunk and it is used against us. We must commit to a democratic structure that is unique with our continent. We must develop our own governance model that enables true Democracy and genuine sustainable development so our institutions can work. These Western censorship and American dictation is not in our interest but destruction. The more we look to them with all their inherent irregularities the more we lose our space for development.