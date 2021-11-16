For a few years now Philip Morris has been promoting a smoke-free world by offering alternatives to conventional cigarettes, reduced-risk products as you call them. The discussion around less risky alternatives for smokers is really a matter of trust. Given the tobacco industry bad reputation in this area, why should anyone listen to you?

We all know that the best thing smokers can do is quit smoking altogether. However, the reality is that the vast majority of smokers simply do not quit. WHO’s own predictions forecast that there will continue to be more than 1 billion smokers by the year 2025. Legal age smokers deserve a choice and a pragmatic approach with a sensible solution that moves them away from cigarettes.

Today, such solutions exist. For over a decade, Philip Morris International (PMI) has been working on, and investing in, the research and development of innovative products that have the potential to reduce risk for smokers and population harm compared to smoking combustible cigarettes (Reduced Risk Products). Our objective is that all smokers who otherwise would not quit smoking would switch to noncombustible products as soon as possible. Since 2008, we have invested over USD 8 billion in product development and scientific research and in 2009, we opened a state-of-the-art R&D center in Neuchatel, Switzerland. Within R&D we have over 930 R&D positions including scientists, engineers, technicians with an impressive diversity of backgrounds ranging from materials science and consumer electronics to clinical science and systems toxicology. We are not asking to be trusted – although we are doing what we can to earn trust by operating transparently and responsibly. What we ask is that the scientific evidence be assessed. It is time to move past outdated prejudices and resentments and create a new conversation about tobacco harm reduction.

Today, science and technology – and the investment of billions of dollars in research and development – have made it possible to provide smokers with less harmful alternatives to cigarettes. The one billion smokers worldwide deserve to hear this fact-based discussion rather than a fruitless rehashing of events that took place decades ago.

Can you develop further on harm reduction and what does it mean when it comes to tobacco?

Harm reduction is a policy approach that seeks to reduce the harm caused by a harmful activity rather than simply banning the activity itself. Harm reduction has long been an underlying principle of most public health policies. For example, even though driving is dangerous, governments do not suggest that people give it up. Instead, they set rules for the road that make it safer, encourage or mandate seatbelt use, and build cars with safety features. When it comes to tobacco, experts agree that – contrary to the common belief – nicotine, while addictive, is not the primary cause of smoking-related diseases. There is increasing scientific consensus that the main dangers of smoking come from the harmful chemicals produced by burning and combustion. Therefore, products that eliminate combustion, such as e-cigarettes and heated tobacco products, are a much better alternative to continued smoking and have the potential to reduce the harm caused by cigarette smoking ;they are public health opportunity of this century. That is the reason why we should adopt the Harm Reduction approach and actively prepare to research and regulate less harmful tobacco products that can reduce the harm caused by combustion and smoking. Alongside government efforts to prevent initiation of tobacco use and encourage smokers to quit, a growing number of public health authorities and experts now believe that giving smokers access to less harmful alternatives can be a major benefit to public health.

How do regulators view your approach?

There is growing support from regulators for smoke-free alternatives. A growing number of public health institutions, experts, and governments support the role of potentially less harmful alternatives for adult smokers and public health. Among regulators that have taken initiatives to recognize the different nature of smoke-free products and set rules to provide smokers with access to and information about science-based less harmful alternatives, it is worth citing the US, UK, EU, Italy, Portugal and Bulgaria. Others, like Greece, Norway, and New Zealand, have announced or are already taking steps in the same direction. The US FDA’s recent exposure modification order for IQOS confirms that IQOS is fundamentally different from cigarettes. It highlights the fact that all tobacco and nicotine-containing products are not the same, and that policy and regulation should reflect this difference.

Things are changing around the world and we do not want to miss the boat. It is our hope that regulators in our part of the world too will focus on science-based facts and recognize that smoke-free products are a far better choice than continued smoking and should be encouraged for those adults who would otherwise continue to smoke.

It is important to say that we are not against regulation, quite the opposite. We believe that all tobacco and nicotine products should be regulated.

Regulations should continue to dissuade people from starting to smoke and encourage cessation. They should also be risk-proportionate and follow a commonsense approach: The most harmful product, cigarettes, should be subject to the most restrictive regulation.

Smoke free products, the potentially less harmful alternatives to smoking you are offering, are almost totally absent from sub–Saharan Africa.

When would they be widely available but also affordable considering the current high cost of the devices?

Our goal to replace cigarettes with smoke-free products extends to all adult smokers of all income levels and to all countries worldwide. Unlike cigarettes, adult smokers who would like to switch to our alternatives need to first purchase the device. Still, supplying a reliable and scientifically substantiated quality device is costly in this relatively new smoke-free products category, although we have different programs in most markets where we commercialize them to make it easier for smokers to purchase the device. On the other hand, the price of the consumables is in the same range as cigarettes. We believe the cost of both device and consumables will continue to drop over time as governments will continue to provide tax differentiation and other regulatory measures to accelerate adult smokers’ switching.

In Africa, we have launched our Heat-not-Burn product in South Africa in 2017. Since then, we have also launched in North Africa where our products are present in Egypt and soon in Morocco and Tunisia. Our ambition is to ensure that African legal age smokers would have access to better choices and alternatives as soon as possible like the rest of the world, which is something we are currently working on.

This is only the beginning of our exciting smoke-free journey and we are ready for a multi stakeholders dialogue based on facts and scientific evidence.