Members of a faction of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Abia State, have switched support by according recognition to the leadership of Dr. Kingsley Ononogbu as the state chairman of the party, just as they donated money for the day-to-day running of APC.

The party stalwarts include members of the National Assembly – House of Representatives spokesman, Hon. Ben Kalu and Hon. Sam Onuigbo representing Bende, and Ikwuano/Umuahia federal constituencies of Abia State respectively – as well a two-time governorship aspirant in the state, Chief Henry Ikoh.

Others include members of the State House of Assembly, Chijioke Chukwu and Mike Ukoha of Bende South and Arochukwu state constituencies respectively, and a former legislator, Dr. Blessing Nwagba, formerly of Aba Central state constitency.

Before now, the party chieftains and their supporters belonged to a faction of APC led a former House of Representatives member, who represented Ikwuano/Umuahia federal constitency from 1999-2003, Hon. Acho Obioma.

Obioma emerged state party chairman at a parallel state congress conducted by a former member of the State House of Assembly on the platform of the defunct All Nigeria Peoples Party (ANPP), Hon. Donatus Nwankpa.

ADVERTISEMENT

A reliable source hinted LEADERSHIP exclusively that in no distant time, “the Senate Chief Whip, Dr. Orji Uzor Kalu, and Minister of State for Solid Minerals and Steel Development, Dr. Uche Ogah, will join the trail.”

Meanwhile, at a fundraising event organised by the party in the state capital, Umuahia, the party stalwarts formerly loyal to Obioma along with other party members, stakeholders, and supporters, pledged to cooperate with each other to ensure electoral victory for APC in 2023 under the chairmanship of Ononogbu.

They decried the poor state of infrastructure and social services across the state, and the trauma both civil servants and pensioners were going through due to irregular payment of salaries and pension and the stoppage of gratuity payment.

Speaking at the occasion, leader of the party in the state, Chief Ikechi Emenike, said the APC was the only consistent and reliable party with vision, adding that the ruling Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has become ineffective.

According to him, the other parties had long ago become subsidiaries of the ruling party, adding that coming in on a rescue mission, the APC and other concerned stakeholders were focussed on changing the narrative in 2023.

Assuring that victory had began to knock on the door of the party, he insisted that much were still required to be done such as door-to-door mobilisation for voters registration, membership drive, and personal sacrifices.

Similarly, House of Representatives deputy chief whip, Hon. Nkeiruka Onyejeocha, said the time to sit on the fence on issues concerning the state had gone, urging APC members to take the message to every nook and cranny of the state.

Onyejeocha, who represents Umunneochi/Isuikwuato federal constitency, said people from both within and outside the country have been asking the leadership of party what it has been doing about the ugly situation in the state.

Earlier, in his address of welcome, the Abia State APC chairman, Ononogbu said: “This great party belongs to all of us, and all our collective inputs are highly needed and if not jointly done, we will be operating without a clear direction.”

Others present at the occasion were the national welfare officer of the party, Sir F. N. Nwosu, Lt-Gen Azubuike Ihejirika, represented by Navy Commodore Ochiabuto Igbokwe and Major-Gen Charles Okoro all retired, and Mr. Theo Ubani.

The rest were both retired Maj-Generels Abraham Chinedu and Jackson Nwogbo, Profs Obisike Ibegbulam, Victor Ukogo, Okezie Abaraikwu Drs Bob Uwaga, Orji O. Orji, Hon Marc Nwagbara represented by Chief Onyeije Onuoha, and Chief Dan Okike.