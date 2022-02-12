Ahead of the national convention of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), a coalition of interest groups under the aegis of APC Revival Coalition (ARC), has endorsed the candidacy of the immediate-past governor of Zamfara State, Alhaji Abdul’aziz Abubakar Yari.

A statement issued by the convener of the Coalition, Mallam Danlami Mukthar, said APC has undergone significant litmus test, particularly on assuming leadership of the country, adding that Yari will ensure the coordination of the party.

“APC has affirmed its clout as a majority party in the legislature and most states of the federation, in the last seven years. This feat may as well be the greatest challenge for the party in the next transition, except a more determined approach is taken to reposition the party for the challenges ahead in 2023 and beyond.

“This can only happen where the leadership of the party considers background, experience, patriotism to party and a consensus-inclined personality, such as Alhaji Yari.

“At a critical moment such as this, we cannot allow the party to be led by people who do not own the original vision of its founders or who have no idea of toiling through the party from its legacy status in the humble beginnings of the struggle, and gaining vast experience in the process,” the coalition said.

According to the group, the future of the APC and its victory in the nation’s subsequent elections at national, state and local levels can only be secured if the leadership of the party combine the experience of the past, the understanding of the party’s present and prevailing challenges as well as the vision of the party’s future.

“This is not just about victory for elections. We are particular about rebuilding the party and earning the confidence of all stakeholders, old and young, men and women. Having tasted victory for elections, our unity of purpose has also been challenged by divergent interests threatening to polarise the party. Beyond the pursuit of victory, we need a leader who has the experience and capacity to rally the party’s numerous fronts and bring them to sustainable harmony, and Alhaji Yari is the most qualified among the lots who have indicated an interest to run,” the statement pointed out.

Mukthar, who said there was no substitute for Yari in the current circumstance, described him as a complete, uncompromising and total party man.

“Yari was a party veteran who was once the Secretary of the legacy All Nigeria People’s Party (ANPP) between 1999 and 2003 and Zamfara State party chairman of same party in 2003, including serving as Financial Secretary in 2007 before proudly flying the party’s flag to victory as Member House of Representatives and subsequently Governor between 2007 and 2011 respectively.

“Yari’s acumen and capacity has been severally tested and significantly affirmed, as we can see in 2015 when his colleagues at the Nigeria Governor’s Forum unanimously elected him to succeed Rt Hon Chibuike Rotimi Amaechi as chairman of the Forum. It is time for him to do more for the party he has built and for Nigeria,” the coalition stated.