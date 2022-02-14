Ahead of the national convention of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), a coalition of interest groups under the aegis of APC Revival Coalition (ARC), has said only the former governor of Zamfara State, Alhaji Abdul’aziz Abubakar Yari can secure victory for the party in 2023 if he is elected national chairman.

The coalition in a statement issued at the weekend in Kaduna and signed by Mallam Danlami Mukthar, said there is no substitute to Yari in the party’s efforts to rebuild and ensure overwhelming victory in the 2023 general election.

The group noted that, the ruling APC has undergone a significant litmus test, particularly on assuming leadership of the country and affirming its clout as a majority party in the legislature and most states of the federation, in the last seven years. It said this feat, may as well be the greatest challenge for the party in the next transition, except a more determined approach is taken to reposition the party for the challenges ahead in 2023 and beyond.

The statement that, “this can only happen where the leadership of the party considers background, experience, patriotism to party and a consensus-inclined personality, such as Alhaji Yari.”

It noted that, at a critical moment such as this, “We cannot allow the party to be led by people who do not own the original vision of its founders or who have no idea of toiling through the party from its legacy status in the humble beginnings of the struggle and gaining vast experience in the process.”

According to the coalition, “The future of the party and its victory in the nation’s subsequent elections at national, state and local levels can only be secured if the leadership combines the experience of the past, the understanding of the party’s present and prevailing challenges as well as the visioning of the party’s future vision for Nigeria.

“This is not just about victory for elections. We are particular about rebuilding the party and earning the confidence of all stakeholders, old and young, men and women. Having tasted victory for elections, our unity of purpose has also been challenged by divergent interests threatening to polarize the party. Beyond the pursuit of victory, we need a leader who has the experience and capacity to rally the party’s numerous fronts and bring them to sustainable harmony, and Alhaji Yari is the most qualified among the lots who have indicated an interest to run”, the statement added.

Mallam Danlami Mukthar who acknowledged that, there is no substitute for Alhaji Yari in the current circumstance, highlighted the vast background of Yari and his outstanding track records as a complete, uncompromising and total party man.

