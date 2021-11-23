Chelsea will be looking to end a 12-year winless streak when they play host to Juventus in the Champions League on Tuesday night.

Having won last season’s competition and currently sitting at the top of the Premier League standings, Thomas Tuchel can have few complaints with life at Stamford Bridge.

However, the Blues head into their next encounter with the Italian giants looking to post their first victory in this fixture since a 1-0 triumph in February 2009.

On that occasion, an early goal from Didier Drogba proved to be the difference, with a 2-2 draw in Turin helping Chelsea progress through to the quarter-finals.

Since that double-header, the West Londoners have blown a two-goal lead in a 2012 group-stage fixture, Oscar’s double being cancelled out by Arturo Vidal and Fabio Quagliarella.

Chelsea have lost the last two games by 3-0 and 1-0 scorelines respecitvely, the latter coming as recently as September 29 as Juventus stunned the European champions in Italy.

That also means that Chelsea have gone over five halves of football – a total of 237 minutes – since they last scored a goal against their next opponents.