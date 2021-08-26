Manchester City have been drawn against Paris Saint-Germain in group stages of the 2021-22 Champions League, setting up a possible showdown between Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo.

Sources have told ESPN that Man City are closing in on a deal for Ronaldo, while Messi will be embarking on his first Champions League campaign away from Barcelona after joining PSG earlier this month.

Meanwhile, Manchester United were drawn against Villarreal in Group F in a rematch of last season’s Europa League final, which Unai Emery’s side won on penalties.

AC Milan, the second most successful team in the history of the competition with seven wins, return to the Champions League for the first time since 2014 and are in Pot B alongside Atletico Madrid, Liverpool and FC Porto.

This season’s final will take place at the Estadio do Dragao in Porto, Portugal on May 29.

Awards for the best male and female players of the year will be handed out at the draw, as well as the UEFA President’s Award to the Denmark medical team and captain Simon Kjaer who helped save the life of midfielder Christian Eriksen at Euro 2020.

Chelsea duo N’Golo Kante and Jorginho, as well as Man City’s Kevin De Bruyne are nominated for the men’s award, while Barcelona trio Alexia Putellas, Jennifer Hermoso and Lieke Martens are nominated for the women’s award.

GROUP A: Manchester City (England), Paris Saint-Germain (France), RB Leipzig (Germany), Club Brugge (Belgium).

GROUP B: Atletico Madrid (Spain), Liverpool (England), FC Porto (Portugal), AC Milan (Italy).

GROUP C: Sporting CP (Portugal), Borussia Dortmund (Germany), Ajax (Netherlands), Besiktas (Turkey).

GROUP D: Inter Milan (Italy), Real Madrid (Spain), Shakhtar Dontesk (Ukraine), FC Sheriff Tiraspol (Moldova).

GROUP E: Bayern Munich (Germany), Barcelona (Spain), Benfica (Portugal), Dynamo Kiev (Ukraine).

GROUP F: Villarreal (Spain), Manchester United (England), Atalanta (Italy), Young Boys (Switzerland).

GROUP G: Lille (France), Sevilla (Spain), FC Salzburg (Austria), Wolfsburg (Germany).

GROUP H: Chelsea (England), Juventus (Italy), Zenit St. Petersburg (Russia), Malmo (Sweden).