Liverpool have been paired with Real Madrid in the quarter-finals of the Champions League, while Manchester City will take on Borussia Dortmund.

Elsewhere, Chelsea must try and navigate a route past surprise package Porto and there will be a re-match between Bayern Munich and Paris Saint-Germain – the two finalists from 2020.

Champions League quarter-final draw in full

Manchester City vs Borussia Dortmund

Porto vs Chelsea

Bayern Munich vs PSG

Real Madrid vs Liverpool