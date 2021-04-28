ADVERTISEMENT

Manchester City fought back from a goal down to beat Paris Saint-Germain 2-1 in their Champions League semifinal first-leg at the Parc des Princes on Wednesday.

Two second-half goals from outside the area turned the tie on its head after PSG made a strong start to the game and held the lead until midway through the second half.

First, Kevin De Bruyne’s cross on 64 minutes deceived PSG goalkeeper Keylor Navas and floated through the penalty area before creeping in at the far post.

Then, Riyad Mahrez’s 71st minute free kick went through the PSG wall to leave Navas apoplectic at his defenders.

PSG had looked comfortable after Marquinhos’ glancing header from an Angel Di Maria corner put them in front on 15 minutes.

Neymar’s skill and Kylian Mbappe’s pace caused City plenty of problems, as Pep Guardiola’s side, playing without a recognised striker, struggled to carve out clear openings.

But City fought back after the break to stun PSG, who were reduced to 10 men when Idrissa Gueye was sent off for a late challenge on Ilkay Gundogan in the 77th minute.

City, in their first Champions League semifinal under Guardiola, will now fancy their chances of reaching the competition’s final for the first time in their history ahead of next week’s second-leg.