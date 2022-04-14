The minister of youth and sports development, Mr Sunday Dare, has expressed delight for the memorable achievement of the trio of former Nigerian internationals – Kanu Nwankwo, Finidi George and John Mikel Obi – in the UEFA Champions League.

The trio are among the only 24 African footballers to have lifted the prestigious Champions League trophy.

Mikel Obi after missing out on the 2008 UEFA Champions League trophy, losing to Manchester United in a penalty shootout, went on to win the prestigious trophy four years later in Munich beating Bayern Munich in the final.

The duo of Finidi George and Kanu Nwankwo played alongside ex-Netherland international, Clarence Seeddorf, who is currently in Nigeria in company of the 2021/2022 UEFA Champions League Trophy tour of the country, for AFC AJax lifted the title in 1995.

Receiving the Champions League Trophy in his office at the Moshood Abiola National Stadium Abuja on yesterday, Minister Dare expressed excitement over the choice of Nigeria for the touring of the Trophy, describing it as the second most important Trophy in football after the FIFA World Cup title.

He said Nigeria, undoubtedly a football loving nation, has a strong attachment to the UEFA Champions League. “Nigerians have made significant inclusion into the UEFA Champions League. We can go down memory lane to recall Finidi George and Kanu Nwankwo, who were teammates to Clarence Seedorf who is here with us today. They won the Champions League trophy at Ajax in 1995. Austin Jay Jay Okocha, Daniel Amokachi, Kanu Nwankwo and along with Finidi George represent the golden generation of Nigeria football stars till date. Again in 2012, John Mikel Obi won the trophy with Chelsea and in November 1992, it was on record that the first goal scored in the present format of the competition was scored by Nigerian Daniel Amokachi,” Dare stated.

He expressed optimism that Samuel Chukwueze, who is the only Nigerian left in the 2021/2022 Champions League campaign will hopefully be the next Nigerian to put his hands on the trophy.