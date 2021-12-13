Manchester United have been drawn to face Ligue 1 leaders Paris St-Germain in the last 16 of the Champions League.
A mouthwatering tie pits two of the greatest players of all time in Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi.
Holders Chelsea have been drawn to face French champions Lille, while six-time winners Liverpool play Red Bull Salzburg.
Premier League champions Manchester City take on last season’s Europa League winners Villarreal.
Champions League last-16 draw:
Benfica v Real Madrid
Villarreal v Manchester City
Atletico Madrid v Bayern Munich
Red Bull Salzburg v Liverpool
Inter Milan v Ajax
Sporting Lisbon v Juventus
Chelsea v Lille
PSG v Manchester United
Details later.