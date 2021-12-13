Manchester United have been drawn to face Ligue 1 leaders Paris St-Germain in the last 16 of the Champions League.

A mouthwatering tie pits two of the greatest players of all time in Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi.

Holders Chelsea have been drawn to face French champions Lille, while six-time winners Liverpool play Red Bull Salzburg.

Premier League champions Manchester City take on last season’s Europa League winners Villarreal.

Champions League last-16 draw:

Benfica v Real Madrid

Villarreal v Manchester City

Atletico Madrid v Bayern Munich

Red Bull Salzburg v Liverpool

Inter Milan v Ajax

Sporting Lisbon v Juventus

Chelsea v Lille

PSG v Manchester United

Details later.