Manchester United moved into the Champions League last 16 thanks to two late goals against Samuel Chukwueze‘s Villarreal in Michael Carrick’s first game as caretaker manager.

Cristiano Ronaldo maintained his record of scoring in every game in this season’s competition when he lifted the ball over goalkeeper Geronimo Rulli in the 78th minute, after Fred had dispossessed Etienne Capoue.

Jadon Sancho then sealed the victory in injury-time when he blasted a shot that went in off the underside of the crossbar.

United, who sacked Ole Gunnar Solskjaer on Sunday, are top of Group F with one round of matches left.

However, they were indebted to goalkeeper David de Gea, who produced two superb one-handed saves, one in each half, to keep out well-struck efforts from Manu Trigueros when it was goalless.

United will be guaranteed to progress as group winners with a game to spare if Atalanta fail to win away at Swiss side Young Boys in the later game on Tuesday.

Man Utd win to lift the gloom

The result delighted United’s travelling fans, with Carrick hugging his players at the final whistle as some of the gloom over the club lifted.

A bad run of form has left them eighth in the Premier League, 12 points behind leaders Chelsea, with Solskjaer’s three years in charge coming to an end after an embarrassing 4-1 defeat by Watford on Saturday.

Carrick, who was Solskjaer’s assistant, said on Monday that he was not thinking about a potential chance to impress and earn the role on a full-time basis.

Before the game in Spain, former team-mate Paul Scholes, now a BT Sport pundit, was scathing of Carrick and fellow coaches Kieran McKenna and Mike Phelan, saying: “I would be embarrassed being on the staff now.

“They all should have gone – sacked or gone off their own back. They have let the club down as much as Ole has.”

However, despite the off-field distractions and criticism, United secured their first clean sheet in 15 matches – only their second of the season.