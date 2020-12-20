By Olawale Ayeni, Abuja

The League Management Company (LMC) has confirmed December 27 as the commencement date for the Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL) 2020/2021 season.

It would be noted that the Nigerian top flight league had suffered series of postponement due to the outbreak of the COVID-19.

The league organiser said the commencement date was arrived at after consultations with the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF), the participating football clubs of the NPFL and Redstrike Media Group UK, the league commercial rights holders.

The federal government through the Ministry of Youth and Sports Development was also briefed in this regard which included steps to be taken to ensure full compliance with the mandatory COVID-19 Protocols.

LMC said that the absolute need to ensure appropriate compliance with the clubs licensing regulations among other regulatory requirements resulted in the delay in commencing the league as envisaged.

LMC Chairman, Shehu Dikko said huge progress has been made especially in the areas of the infrastructure upgrade, noting that the support of the NFF and the sports ministry has been critical in attaining this level of compliance.

He further stated that, “In line with the core objectives of the LMC-Redstrike partnership, which is to repackage and reposition the NPFL as one of the best football leagues on all parameters, Redstrike Group has engaged a reputable and experienced production company from Europe, which will deploy state of the art facilities and other equipment for the television production of matches and activities of the NPFL to meet world class standards.

However, the LMC has proposed N75m for the Winner, N50m for the first Runner Up and N35m for the Third paced team while other clubs will also earn prize monies based on final position on the league table.

The LMC says other programs and branding strategies to increase the excitement value of the league will be unveiled in due course. These includes, the return of bonuses to clubs for Away Wins, Away Draws, getting more than 5000 fans for home matches, featuring U-18 Youth Players, Stadium maintenance support etc.

“There’s no doubt that exciting times lie ahead for all football lovers in Nigeria who have long yearned to have matches and activities of NPFL made readily available to them by streaming and broadcast on other platforms, including traditional TV”, Dikko said.