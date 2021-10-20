Abia State chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) leader, High Chief Ikechi Emenike has said with the conclusion of the party’s 2021 congresses, the long-awaited change in the state has begun.

Emenike stated this when he addressed members of the party during a rally to mark the successful conclusion of the state congress in Umuahia, the state capital. He said the victory is both for the party members and the state.

He, however, warned them that the change would not be achieved “until we all go out and mobilise every eligible voter to register for and make sure they vote in the forthcoming general election to deliver the party.”

Similarly, the representative of Umunneochi/Isuikwuato federal constituency and the deputy chief whip of the House of Representatives, Hon Nkiruka Onyejeocha said the task is tough, but will be surmounted.

Speaking to newsmen after the exercise on Saturday, the congress committee chairman, Hon Kolawole Babatunde said the congress was very peaceful and well-coordinated.

The former House of Representatives member from Ondo State noted, “So, for me, it was very peaceful and you can see the response. The people came out en masse to cast their ballot. It was local government by local government.”

“I have said it here that even the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has judged it as one of the most free, fair and well organised congresses in recent time,” he added.

Reacting to reports of an ongoing parallel congress, he said, “Well, for me, if there are any individuals or group of individuals that are organising such elsewhere, I will refer to them as being on a picnic.

“The party’s guidelines are clear. Our constitution is very clear that there should be no parallel congress anywhere. There are sanctions for such individuals or groups of individuals.”

In his acceptance speech, Harbor said the result was a culmination of many years of careful and strategic planning and dedicated execution by Emenike.

“The party stands today at the threshold of a historic breakthrough that had eluded her since 2014. With today’s congress so peacefully conducted by the national committee, we are now poised to rebuild our great party,” he said.