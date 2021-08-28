The Defence Intelligence Agency (DIA) has reportedly invited Commodore Kunle Olawunmi (rtd) to appear with his international passport for questioning over comments made on Channels TV breakfast show ‘Sunrise Daily’ on August 25, 2021.

But when contacted, the public relations officer of DIA, Major Afolashade Ojolowo, said he was on leave and could not confirm or refutes the report, which he is not aware of.

He said: “I’m not in the office, I’m on leave, so I’m hearing it from you.”

However, the Defence Headquarters (DHQ) said the retired senior naval officer was only invited to come and share what he has with the security agencies to enable them tackle the challenge of insecurity.

The director, Defence Information, Major General Benjamin Sawyerr, said the invitation does not amount to arrest.

He said the invitation was part of CDS’ tour of six geopolitical zones, soliciting support from retired senior officers to address ravaging insecurity.

He said, “The intelligence community is like a family, somebody from the DIA watching the senior officer talk and now called him. ‘Oga if you have such information it will be good you share with the DIA. Please, can you come on Tuesday and share with us so that it will assist security agencies tackle the problem on time.’ Does that constitute warrant of arrest? Invitation is not an arrest.”

Recall that Olawunmi had said Nigeria is in a worse security situation, stating that the government knows the sponsors of terror attacks.

Olawunmi, a Prof of Global Security Studies, had said, “We are currently in the worst security situation in Nigeria today, some governors, ministers and Senators are sponsors of Boko Haram and the government knows them.”

He alleged that Bureau De Change operators are also sponsors of Boko Haram which is also known to the government and its agencies.

Commodore Olawunmi made the explosive revelations while speaking on the attack on the Nigerian Defence Academy where two officers were killed and one other abducted.

He said, “another security breach is that every Friday, NDA and all government institutions are opened for Jumaat prayers. They come on Friday for worship. Later they become members of the mess who will later spy on the institution and plan their attack.”

He added that there must be insider collaboration in NDA,adding that there are a lot of irresponsible people in Nigerian military formations.

“In few hours the people that attacked NDA will be apprehended, but that’s not the solution.

“This government does not want to resolve this problem, rather they are escalating it,” he added.

Olawumi said the solution to the lingering insecurity is not kinetic but non-kinetic.

“You identify the center of gravity, which had been identified. The center of gravity is the sponsors of Boko Haram and bandits, most of these sponsors are known within the intelligence community.

“The DMI, DSS and Police intelligence know the sponsors very well, the DSS knows very well with tons of files of those sponsoring evil in this country,” he said

He pointed out that the Defence Headquarters also knows all those who are behind the terror going on in Nigeria.