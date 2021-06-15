Popular Nigerian musician, producer and activist, Charles Chukwuemeka Oputa, known as Charly Boy, has called on Nigerian youths to reawaken their mindsets in order to transform the country.

Oputa, who gave the advice, as part of the activities to mark his belated 70th birthday celebration, said there is hope for the country, adding that there are exceptional Nigerian youths that would remedy the country, when the chips are down.

He said the mood in the country doesn’t call for any fireworks or street protest, noting that street protests have not yielded the needed results, especially with the ‘bunch of people’ in government.

Charly Boy, who is also a former president of the Performing Musicians of Nigeria (PMAN), believes that all hope is not lost for Nigeria, adding that it is time for deep meaningful reflection about the country’s predicament.

“I have retired from active street protests which have not yielded much with the bunch of people in government today. Protests do not move Nigerian leaders. It rather makes them go harder on the governed. Am not insensitive to the pain my people are passing through.

“I am not a professional protester. I have reviewed my strategy and am deploying my frustrations through my music, hence me coming back to one of the powerful tools of resistance, my music,” he said.