On January 9, 2021, the nation received the shocking news of a fatal motor accident along Nasarawa-Abuja Expressway claiming the lives of Mr. NuhuHamman’Gabdo, his wife, four children, his niece and the driver.

Hamman ’Gabdo and his family were said to be returning from his country home, Serti in Gashaka Local Government Area of Taraba State when the unfortunate incident occurred, wiping out a whole family.

This is just one of many such cases occurring daily on Nigerian roads, from east to west and from north to south.

Available statistics show that every four hours, no fewer than two lives are lost on Nigerian roads. And every year, about 20,000 of the 11.654 million vehicles in the country are involved in accidents,

As at the third quarter of last year, at least 1,076 people were killed in road accidents in Nigeria, according to the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC).

A population-based studies, published in the Bulletin of the World Health Organisation (WHO), showed that Nigeria reported the highest number of road traffic injury and death rates at 4120 per 100 000 population and 160 per 100 000 population, respectively. The road traffic injury rate is the highest recorded in any single study in Africa.

According to the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS), the number of lives lost to road traffic accidents from January 2013 to December 2019 stood at 39,280. (2013 – 5,539;2014 – 4,430; 2015 – 5,400; 2016 – 5,053; 2017 – 5,049;2018 – 5,181; 2019- 8,527).

These figures put together give a heartrending total of 39,280 lives crushed in 86 months. This makes Nigeria one of the countries with very high road fatalities in the world.

It has been identified that the major causes of accidents are over speeding; driving under the influence of alcohol and other psychoactive substances; non-use of motorcycle helmets, seat-belts, and child restraints; distracted driving; unsafe road infrastructure; unsafe vehicles; inadequate post-crash care and inadequate law enforcement of traffic laws.

Over the years attempts have been made by Nigerian governments to address the issue of road accidents through various legislations including the compulsory use of seat-belt, use of crash helmet, use of speed limiting devices among others.

Unfortunately, these have failed to achieve the desired result chiefly because the enforcement part quickly go to sleep soon after the introduction of a new measure and the razzmatazz that go with it when it was first introduced.

While we blame Nigerian drivers for their recklessness and indiscipline on the road, we are of the opinion that the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) and other road traffic control agencies have failed in their duty to keep Nigerian roads accident free.

The FRSC and the Vehicle Inspection Officers (VIO) have turned themselves into revenue generating agencies rather than focusing on their core mandate of securing the lives of commuters. This ought not to be so.

It is because of this loss of focus and quest for more revenue that has emboldened the drivers in their indiscipline and recklessness on the road knowing that the worst that can happen is he or she would drop a few Naira notes.

We all know what happens in neighbouring West African countries where drivers adhere strictly to traffic rules even when the law enforcement officers are not in sight because they know the consequences of being caught for breaking traffic rules.

Since the majority of road accidents are caused by over speeding, the FRSC on October 1 2016 introduced the speed limiting devices for commercial vehicles. This was extended to private car owners in 2019.

Announcing the commencement of the implementation of the speed limiting device, Corps Marshal of FRSC,Boboye Oyeyemi, informed Nigerians that FRSC already had the portal that will be used to monitor which vehicles had the device and which didn’t.

According to him, “On the tablet we will check whether your vehicle has been installed with the device, if it has not, we will impound the vehicle and we make sure that you do the right thing.”

The question we ask is, four years after, how far has the Corps been monitoring the vehicles? Indeed the FRSC need to step up its game.

The government also has a share of the blame. It is a known fact that most of the roads in Nigeria have become death traps. Government need to step up its road maintenance efforts by keeping the Federal Road Maintenance Agency (FERMA) on its toes through effective supervision.

Given the humongous lives that are wasted on our roads across the country with the attendant socio-economic losses, all stakeholders must join forces to make Nigerian roads safe.