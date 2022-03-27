Factional president of the Nigeria Basketball Federation (NBBF), Mr. Igoche Mark, was among the top dignitaries watched the final of the basketball event of the ongoing NUGA games holding at the University of Lagos.

Mark arrived at the venue of the basketball final amidst cheers and salutations from admirers and supporters as he waved to the crowd before being ushered into the court.

“I am here to watch the final between Nile University Abuja and the University of Lagos,Unilag.You know that my core mandate is to develop grassroot basketball, identify talents and nurture them.This is what the federation under my watch is committed to do,” Mark stated.

Present at the event was the former NBBF board member, Ejike Ugboaja; Hotcoal Basketball Owner; Udoh and former NBA player, Olumide Oyedeji and NBBF factional president, Musa Kida.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Nile University basketball team won the basketball gold medal after defeated host UniLag 70-61 in the final.