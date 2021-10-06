Ultimate Chef, a reality television show organised to showcase the hospitality and cookery skills of Nigerian chefs is set to make its debut on Nigerian television screens.

The TV show, which is supported by Women and Children Education Foundation, was designed to engage participants at various levels and create job opportunities for Nigerians.

The creator/host, Glorious Amalu-Jack, disclosed that the programme also aimed to raise fund through entertainment for the training and the empowerment of trained chefs and celebrate people who are contributing immensely in nation building by feeding the nation.

“Ultimate Chef Reality TV Show is an educational programme in Nigeria with the aims of promoting our hospitality nature and culture, and it will exhibit the intelligence and talents of our chefs both graduates and undergraduates to the global community to enable them meet with potential employers and partners.

“It will also increase the participation and the interests of women and youths in this noble profession helping them to identify and showcase their innermost potentials and creativities to the global community thereby attracting potential employers, sponsors and partners,” she said.

According to Amalu-Jack, the TV show will enable the participants to carry out different projects relating to the Sustainable Development Goals (SGDs) and help achieve its target in 2030 especially in the areas of zero hunger and no poverty, in their various communities.