Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel has signed a new deal with the club until June 2024, while Thiago Silva and Olivier Giroud have both extended their contracts by a year.

Tuchel agreed an 18-month contract when he joined Chelsea in January, but has now pledged his long-term future to the club following the Champions League victory over Manchester City.

The 47-year-old joined Chelsea after his sacking by Paris Saint-Germain in December.

In his first six months at Stamford Bridge, Tuchel has guided Chelsea to Champions League glory, the FA Cup final and a top-four finish in the Premier League.

He has taken charge of Chelsea for 30 games, winning 19 and losing on just five occasions.

“I cannot imagine a better occasion for a contract renewal,” Tuchel said. “I am grateful for the experience and very happy to stay part of the Chelsea family.

“There is far more to come and we are looking forward to our next steps with ambition and much anticipation.”

Chelsea director Marina Granovskaia said: “When Thomas joined us in January there was still so much to play for domestically and in Europe. He slotted in seamlessly and immediately became an integral part of the Chelsea family.