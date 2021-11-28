A second half penalty saved Chelsea’s blushes and they drew 1-1 with Manchester United on Sunday in what could be Michael Carrick’s final game in charge before Ralf Rangnick takes over.

Jorginho made up for an earlier howler which allowed Jadon Sancho to score for United by slotting home a penalty 20 minutes from the end of the match.

Sancho was able to give United the lead on 50 minutes when a Reece James free-kick was half cleared. Jorginho miscontrolled the ball which allowed Sancho, with Marcus Rashford alongside him, to run at the goal and slot the ball home.

The mistake was less costly than it could have been, however, when Aaron Wan-Bissaka brought Thiago Silva down in the box. Jorginho stepped up and scored the penalty, sending David de Gea the wrong way.

The result lessens Chelsea’s lead at the top of the table to one point while United climb to eighth.