Thomas Tuchel’s Chelsea will aim to continue their fine start in the English Premier League as they take on Pep Guardiola’s Manchester City in a mouth watering match week six clash at Stamford Bridge.

Manchester City have won three of the past four Premier League titles but a win for Chelsea today will open a six-point gap after six games.

Thomas Tuchel is unbeaten in his past five encounters with Guardiola, claiming three successive victories including the 2021 Champions League final at Porto in May.

Pep Guardiola has never lost four matches in a row to the same opponent.

In other matches Man Utd will hope to return to winning ways after their defeat to West Ham in the Carabao Cup on Wednesday as they host Aston Villa at Old Trafford.

Everton will battle Norwich at Goodison Park,while Leeds will be up against West Ham. Action at the King Power stadium will see Leicester clash against Burnley,as

Watford take on Newcastle.

Brentford will hope to continue their fine start to life in the top flight as they welcome 2020 Champions Liverpool.

On Sunday, Southampton will have the support of their fans at Saint Mary’s as they host Wolves. Mikael Arteta will hope to record a third straight win as Arsenal Welcome North London rivals,Tottenham to the emirates Stadium in a Super Sunday London Derby.

On Monday night Patrick Viera’s Crystal Palace, will wrap up match week six encounters as they host Brighton at Selhurst Park.