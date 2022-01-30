Monaco have slapped a value of £83million on their star midfielder Aurelien Tchouameni as Manchester United and Chelsea prepare to lock horns in their attempts to sign him. Tchouameni is regarded as one of the best young players in Ligue 1 and has forced his way into the France team in recent months.

United and Chelsea are both on the lookout for new midfielders as they look to add more star quality to their squad.

And, according to Marca, the Premier League duo seem to be leading the race to get their hands on Tchouameni.

With interest high, it could be the case that Monaco sell to the highest bidder – so the clubs will need to crunch the numbers to see how much they are prepared to spend.

ADVERTISEMENT

Real Madrid are also keen to land the 22-year-old and their chief scout Juni Calafat has already travelled to France for discussions with the player’s representatives.

Monaco were apparently happy to accept around £50m for the youngster a year ago, but now they want as much as £83m for him. They could accept closer to £66m however.

And the Ligue 1 club may well get what they are asking for as Tchouameni appears to have a big future at the top of the game.

Tchouameni began his career at Bordeaux and made 37 appearances for the club after making his debut in a Europa League qualifier in July 2018 at the age of 18.

ADVERTISEMENT

He signed for Monaco in January 2020 after putting pen-to-paper on a four-year deal and has been in scintillating form ever since.

The midfielder has made 76 appearances for his current club and has found the back of the net five times.