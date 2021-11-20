English Premiership League leaders, Chelsea on Saturday opened a six-point gap on the league table, temporarily, after they trashed Leicester City 3-0 with Super Eagles duo of Wilfred Ndidi and Kelechi Iheanacho making no impact in the home defeat at King Power Stadium

It was a weekend to forget for Super Eagles duo of Wilfred Ndidi and Kelechi Iheanacho as both were on losing end for their club, Leicester City Football Club who were hammered 3-0 at the King Power Stadium by ruthless EPL leaders, Chelsea Football Club .Anthony Rudiger and Ngolo Kante scored in the 14th and 28th minutes to give Chelsea a half time lead.

Christian Pulisic scored the 3rd and final goal in the 71st minute to ensure that Thomas Tuchel’s warriors went home with the three points and a cleansheet.

37 years old defender, Thiago Silva was awarded Man of the Match.

While Ndịdị played all 90 minutes, Iheanacho saw over 45 minutes of action after he was subbed in during the early second half.

Another Nigerian, Ademola Lookman was also in Leicester City role call but all made not impact as the Foxes remained on 12th position with 15 points.

They could likely go down further by the time actions were completed on Sunday.