Chelsea star Hakim Ziyech has not been recalled to Morocco’s squad for the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations in Cameroon.

Ziyech, 28, missed all six of his country’s 2022 World Cup qualifiers this year, and has not played for the Atlas Lions since a friendly against Burkina Faso in July.

Wolves centre-back Romain Saiss is included by Vahid Halilhodozic, as are Watford duo Adam Masina and Imran Louza, and QPR midfielder Ilias Chair.

Paris St-Germain defender Achraf Hakimi is also in the squad.

ADVERTISEMENT

Morocco are in Group C alongside Ghana, Comoros and Gabon for the tournament in Cameroon, which begins on 9 January and lasts until 6 February.

Ajax defender Noussair Mazraoui is absent and, along with Ziyech, his omission comes after reports the former club-mates have fallen out with Halilhodzic.

Ziyech’s availability in the new year will be a boost for Chelsea, who are chasing the Premier League title and take on Tottenham in a two-legged League Cup semi-final either side of an FA Cup third-round tie against non-league Chesterfield on 8 January.

The reigning Champions League holders are also set to play in the Fifa Club World Cup in February.

ADVERTISEMENT