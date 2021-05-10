Chelsea have added former player and Liverpool forward Mohamed Salah to their summer transfer shortlist, report has revealed.

Salah joined Chelsea in January 2014 from FC Basel for around £11m but things didn’t work out for the 28-year-old and he left two years later after playing only 19 games.

Roma snapped him up after an impressive season on loan for around £12m and then Liverpool came calling with a £36.5m bid in 2017.

At Anfield, Salah’s incredible form saw him win the Golden Boot in back-to-back seasons and he has scored 123 goals in 198 games on his way to helping the club win the Premier League and Champions League trophies.

The report claims that new Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel is aiming to bolster his attacking options this summer.

And, according to Falk, Salah is one of three names on a shortlist that also has Borussia Dortmund’s Erling Haaland and another former Chelsea forward Romelu Lukaku.

Lukaku, much like Salah, didn’t quite work out at Stamford Bridge at a young age but has since gone on to impress at the highest level for Serie A-winners Inter.

However, it is believed that if Chelsea were to make a move for Salah, it would unsurprisingly be an expensive one.

The Liverpool forward has two years left on his deal, and despite the club’s poor showing in the league this season, he still sits second in the goal-scoring charts.