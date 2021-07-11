Chevron Nigeria Limited, (CNL), operator of the joint venture between the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) and CNL, (NNPC/CNL JV), has received an award for the best exhibition booth at the 2021 edition of the Nigeria oil and gas (NOG) conference and exhibitions.

The award was presented during the industry dinner and awards ceremony organised as part of the activities to round-off the NOG event at Transcorp Hilton Hotel, Abuja.

CNL’s chairman and managing director, Rick Kennedy, received the award which was presented by the group managing director of NNPC, Mallam Kolo Mele Kyari.

The celebratory event was attended by many dignitaries including: Senator Gershom Bassey; Mr. Bitrus Bako Nabasu, the permanent secretary, ministry of petroleum resources, representing the minister of state for petroleum resources Chief Timipre Sylva; the director, Department of Petroleum Resources, Sarki Auwalu, industry regulators and other captains of the Nigerian oil and gas industry.

Speaking on the award, Esimaje Brikinn, CNL’s general manager, policy, government and public affairs (PGPA), expressed the company’s delight over the recognition and award.

“We are delighted to receive the award for the best exhibition booth at the conference and exhibition. We are aware that the NOG Conference and Exhibition thrives on excellence, and for CNL’s exhibition booth to have been adjudged as the best at the event is something to be proud of,” Mr. Brikinn stated.

He explained that the NNPC/CNL Joint Venture is a major oil and gas producer that has generated substantial investments in the Nigerian oil and gas industry and has continued to support socio-economic development in the country for close to 60 years.

The NOG conference & exhibition is an oil and gas event in Africa, held annually in Nigeria. It provides a platform for the international energy industry to meet with Nigerian oil and gas decision makers to deliberate on industry policies, explore partnership opportunities and discuss the strategies that will drive the nation towards energy sufficiency.