BY CHIKA IZUORA



Chevron Nigeria Limited (CNL), operator of the joint venture between the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) and CNL (the NNPC/CNL JV), has denied media reports suggesting an oil leakage from its Funiwa field in Bayelsa State.

The company is a statement stated that contrary to these reports, there has been no such oil leakage or spill incident at any of its facilities in Bayelsa State, adding that, any observed crude oil in the environment is not from our operations.

Chevron assured that it remained committed to protecting people and the environment as well as conducting its operations reliably and efficiently.