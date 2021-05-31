Chevron Corporation has invested about N17.9billion in the last 10 years in agriculture, enterprises, innovations and business growth in the Niger Delta.

Chevron’s executive director, Mr Dara Akala, stated this in the company’s scorecard titled: “Annual Report 2020” which LEADERSHIP accessed in Calabar, Cross River State yesterday.

He stressed that through the Partnership Initiative in the Niger Delta Region, PIND Foundation, launched by Chevron Corporation in 2010, smallholder farmers and enterprises now have access to a functional service market for supply of technical and business support services.

The executive director who spoke on the 10 years of helping to break the cycle of poverty and conflict in the Niger Delta region, averred that the corporation is proud to highlight some of the company’s salient contributions to strengthening and stabilizing the region.

Chairman Board of Trustee, Mr Rick Kennedy, stressed that over 2,600 service providers facilitated by PIND, coordinated a joint market -response to the pandemic threat that helped reduce the impact on the farmers and enterprises.