The leadership of eight host communities of Chevron Nigeria Limited’s exploration activities in Southern Ijaw and Brass local government areas of Bayelsa State under the KEFFES Rural Development Foundation have suspended three traditional leaders over their alleged complicity in the recent crisis in the foundation.

The suspended chiefs who are members of the foundation’s board of trustees, are Chief Manash L. Oluzulu (Foropa), Chief Dekumo Sunday-Regent (Ekeni) and Chief Wagibowei Ngozi Dowi (Fish town).

They were suspended for failing to appear during the enlarge foundation’s board of trustees meeting to explain their alleged involvement in the lingering crisis within the organization, accusing them of backing the decision of the Comrade Timiebi Woinemi Amadein group to misinterpret the order from the state High Court and attempt to change the leadership through the back door.​

At the enlarged meeting of the foundation’s BOT presided over by the secretary, Israel Igbousa, the motion suspending the three chiefs was moved by Chief Martins Saighe and seconded by Rev Williams (Ezetu 2 community traditional ruler), resolved that the communities which the suspended chiefs represented should deliberate and forward replacements to fill the vacant seats.