Like every other global citizen, Nigerians celebrated the International Women’s Day. Although the day was marked with protests against the National Assembly’s refusal to pass the gender equality bill, Nigerians were greeted to an intriguing event at the Nigerian Correctional Service Kirikiri,. In celebrating women’s day, a beauty pageant was organised for female cellmates and a Chidinma Ojukwu, who is still facing trail for the alleged murder of the Super TV Chief Executive Officer, Michael Ataga, won ‘Miss Cell 2022’.

Ojukwu, the suspected killer of Ataga on June 21, 2021, is standing trial for the offence at the Lagos High Court, sitting at Tafar Balewa Square (TBS), Lagos.

The ‘Miss Cell’ beauty pageant was organised on March 8 as one of several activities lined up to mark International Women’s Day at the Kirikiri correctional facility.

No sooner had the pictures of the event and Chidinma surfaced on the social media than a plethora of views emerged on the matter ranging from the legality of the matter or whether it was purely a moral issue.

Show promoter of Mr and Miss Nigeria Correctional , Mr Brendan Nsikak, lauded Ojukwu’s participation, in the ‘Miss Cell 2022’ pageant organised for female inmates by the Nigerian Correctional Services.

“I commend the initiative and salute the courage of the participants, and to the ‘ Miss Cell 2022’, let her live her life until the judgment is served and passed on her,” Nsikak said.

Nsikak described the initiative as worthwhile, saying it was part of social activities to keep the inmates in sound mind and good spirit.

But the likes of Reno Omokri believe ”heads should roll” in the Correctional facility for allowing a murder suspect participate in a beauty pageant in the facility.

He based his argument on how the grieving Usifo’s family would feel to see the suspect “prancing about as a beauty queen in prison?”

In a bid to exnorate tself, the prison’s Lagos State Command said the pageant was only one of several other activities organised to mark International Women’s Day (IWD).

The Command’s public relations officer (PRO) Rotimi Oladokun said that the pageant and all the other events were open to all female inmates, whether convicted or awaiting trial.

“All the inmates in different cell blocks presented various programmes. Some did theatre presentations, others drama, some poetry, some beauty pageant, some drawings, paintings, comedy. So, various blocks won. It was just like an inter-cell block event.

“There were lots of presentations. It was not an individual thing. It was just the facility’s way of trying to reform the inmates, those still in custody.”

There have been more narratives surrounding this saga. Some have argued that this beauty pageant episode might be an attempt at image laundering for the suspect.

For those who are along this line, they assume that the pageant would, in some way, sway public opinion in her favour.

Others have also argued that this whole episode became an issue because Chidinma won, and that if she had lost there wouldn’t have been an issue.

However, as much as it is difficult to pin a legal infringement over this saga as neither her nor the facility organised such an event, we believe that this whole matter smacks of a lack of discretion and poor judgement chiefly on the part of the organisers of the event and the suspect. For a person who is suspected to have been involved in loss of life to be celebrated as a beauty queen, portrays the pagent as an utterly distasteful outing, lacking in any moral propriety.

We are not unmindful that the facility is a correctional base dedicated to reforming inmates and making them fit to be reabsorbed into society.

Yet, it is expected that it would not encourage a portrayal of lack of sobriety for any criminal offense much more a murder case that is yet to be decided. For all we know, this event has projected the suspect as seemingly unremorseful of the alleged act for which she has been put in a cell. Of course, she could have excused herself from participating in the event.

We are not insensitive to the psychological wellbeing of inmates especially those who are still facing trial. But we also do not support an insensitive approach to that. Who says other less controversial yet impact events couldn’t have been organised to help the inmates cope through the time they have to serve and recover.

We are concerned that from the outset the whole Ataga murder saga has become more of a media circus of sorts. And his family does not need to be plunges into a deeper sense of anquish. If anything, they need to get a closure of the case and try to move on with their lives.

In our opinion, we consider the whole event as awfully distasteful and proves one more time our lack of regard for human life.