Some correctional officers yesterday harassed journalists covering the ongoing trial of Chidinma Ojukwu, the accused killer of the Chief Executive Officer of Super TV, Usifo Ataga, before the Federal High Court in Lagos.

The 22-year-old 300-level Mass Communication student of the University of Lagos was docked before the court alongside Quadri on an eight-counts bordering on the offences of murder, forgery and stealing.

The state also arraigned Chidinma’s sister, Egbuchu Chioma from whom the late Ataga’s iPhone 7, was said to have been recovered on one count.

They all pleaded not guilty to the charge.

While she was being led away from the court after proceedings on Tuesday, the overzealous officers numbering about eight, in an unusual movement formed a ring around the defendant in an effort to shield her from public glare.

In the midst of the drama, four other fully armed Correctional officers, in a dangerous manner, pushed and harassed journalists and covered their camera lenses all in a bid to prevent them from filming and recording the scene.

The incident led to a shouting match between the officers, journalists, some lawyers and other litigants present but the correctional officers ignored everyone as they swiftly led the defendants away to their waiting vehicle.

Earlier in proceedings, Justice Yetunde Adesanya admitted in evidence the deceased bank statements, which were tendered by the prosecution.