The last may not have been heard about the killing of the chief executive officer of Super TV, Usifo Ataga, as the 21-year-old mass communication student of the University of Lagos, Chidinma Ojukwu, who allegedly stabbed him to death, has denied killing him.

Chidinma in her latest confession contained in an interview she was said to have granted Crime Fighters now trending on social media is contrary to the interview she earlier granted when she was paraded by the police a few weeks ago in Lagos and accepted responsibility for Ataga’s murder.

Chidinma, a 300-level student of mass communication had admitted that she and Ataga were, “having fun when an argument broke out and she stabbed him twice. We were in the lodge smoking. He was trying to make advances on me. I was tired and he became violent. I let him have his way. Towards afternoon, he ordered roofies. We took it together and ate food. He became high. I was still not happy with the first one (sex) that we had, so, I was staying on my own, smoking and drinking. He, too, was on his own.

“He came to me and I was like I am not happy with what he did. I was like, ‘You don’t help me, you don’t assist me with anything, you are just playing with me around’. He was like, ‘Take my ATM and withdraw what you want’.”

In a serpentine twist of the narration of the Ataga’s murder tale, Chidinma in a recent interview said she admitted to killing Ataga at the time because of pressure and the fact that nobody believed her.

According to her, she had met the deceased in a pool of his blood when she returned from where she had gone to get food and drugs for both of them, saying, “I didn’t involve anybody. I don’t know who must have come into the apartment. Definitely, somebody did that but I don’t know who that person is.

“I don’t know what happened when I left the room to buy food. Because of what I did after by not alerting the police and also withdrawing money from his account, I feel guilty for what happened but I did not kill him.

“I believe someone knew where we were and waited till I left before they entered. Due to pressure and insistence of the security operatives that nobody entered the room apart from the two, I resolved that since no one believed me, let me just take the blame.

“No one is influencing my statements. I have not spoken to anyone since my arrest, not even my relation or anybody close to me. I just withdrew the money because he had already promised me, it’s not like I had anything to do with his death. I don’t have anything to do with his death,” she said.