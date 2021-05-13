bY ADEBAYO WAHEED, Ibadan

Contrary to the directive of the president-general, Nigeria Supreme Council for Islamic Affairs (NSCIA) and the Sultan of Sokoto, His Eminence Alhaji Muhammad Sa’ad Abubakar, that Eid-el-Fitr holds today, the chief imam of Ibadan, Sheikh AbdulGaniyu Abubakry Agbotomokekere, yesterday performed Eid prayer at the Ibadan Central Eid Praying Ground, Agodi.

It was gathered that this was despite the non-sighting of the Shawal moon by authorities last night, making the Ramadan month to extend to 30.

Without any evidence, a Facebook post on Agbotomokekere page yesterday morning announced that Ramadan ended on Tuesday and he was to lead the Eid prayer Wednesday morning.

True to his promise, Agbotomokekere led some Muslims to Eid but with many notable religious leaders like the Olubadan of Ibadanland, Oba Saliu Adetunji, Aare Musulumi of Yorubaland, Edo and Delta States, Alhaji Dawud Makanjuola Akinola De-Damak, former governor Rashidi Ladoja and others, were not in attendance.

Three years ago when a similar event happened, the late former governor Abiola Ajimobi, De-Damak and others were missing.

Meanwhile, the attention of media office of the Sultan of Sokoto and Sariki Musulumi of Nigeria, Mai Alfarma Alhaji Muhammad Sa’ad Abubakar, has been called to a very misleading post on a Facebook social media page called, “Tijjaniya Online”, which said that the Sultan had made a u-turn on his declaration of Thursday, 13th May, 2021 as 1st Shawwal, 1442AH and Eid-ul-Fitri celebration.

The Media Office of Sultan of Sokoto in a statement signed by Prince Bashir Adefaka said the post, written in Hausa language and credited to one “Fityanu Media” but posted on the page of Tijjaniya Online, purportedly claimed that, “The Sultan has made u-turn on his broadcast of Shawwal after our leader, Maolana Sheikh Dahiru Usman Bauchi authenticated Shawwal moon sighting,” thereby calling Muslims in the country, against the constituted authority of the Sultan, to go to Eid and celebrate Sallah on Wednesday.

“We wish to make it clear to the over 100 million Muslims of Nigeria that His Eminence Alhaji Muhammad Sa’ad Abubakar, as a man of principle, self-respect and very highly and sincerely committed to leading the Muslim Ummah of Nigeria aright, in his 15 years on the throne and as leader of the Ummah, has never used one word to mean two. Once he declares his moon sighting it stands,” Adefaka said.