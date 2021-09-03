The Chief of Defence Staff Gen. Lucky Irabor has visited Plateau State to assess the security situation and interact with key stakeholders on how to ensure lasting peace in the State.

General Irabor on arrival paid a courtesy visit on Governor Simon Lalong at the new Government House Rayfield Jos where he explained that he was in the State as part of the mandate from President Muhammadu Buhari for the Armed Forces to do everything their schedule of duty to ensure that perpetrators are fished out and such attacks do not happen again.

During the stakeholders meeting held at the Victoria Gowon Hall, General Irabor said the meeting will afford him the opportunity to listen to the concerns and suggestions of all participants on the way forward.

He explained that the military can work to confront criminal elements working against the security of lives and properties, but real peace is only obtainable when the citizens make deliberate efforts to live with one another, adhere to norms, and laws as well as expose criminals amongst them.

The CDS also clarified the merging of the duties of Operation Safe Haven and the 3rd Armoured Division which he said was done to give the Commander wider latitude and resources to deploy whenever there is any emergency. He said it was a great advantage which must not be misconstrued.

He appealed to the people to cultivate trust with the Armed Forces and use all necessary channels to report any misconduct from the lowest to the highest level. He assured that no personnel will be allowed to go away with any act that runs contrary to the regulations of the Armed Forces.

Governor Simon Lalong while appreciating President Muhammadu Buhari for his concern over the recent developments in the State, welcomed the CDS for his visit.

He said the situation has been stabilised but more work needs to be done both in terms of law enforcement and peace building.

The Governor reiterated that the people of Plateau State are peace loving and accommodating, and wish to have stability to pursue their living peacefully.

The meeting thereafter went into a closed door session.