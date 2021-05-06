ADVERTISEMENT

BY TOPE FAYEHUN, Akure

Following the violence that broke out in Ikare-Akoko, Akoko North East local government area, the Ondo State government has imposed a 24-hour curfew on the town.

According to a statement issued by the commissioner for information and orientation, Donald Ojogo, the curfew took effect from 6.00pm yesterday.

Akeredolu warned that security agencies had been deployed and mandated to enforce the curfew.

The governor said anyone who violates or contravenes this order shall face the full wrath of the law.

According to the statement, “In the meantime, the government has ordered the immediate suspension of all activities relating to the Olokoja chieftaincy title. In this regard, no one is permitted to parade himself as Olokoja, or engage in promotional activities relating to the title in question.

This directive takes immediate effect.”